Amir Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional, International Developments With Pakistani Prime Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed on Thursday with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, the bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
This came during a phone call held by HH the Amir with HE the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
During the call, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.
