Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional, International Developments With Pakistani Prime Minister

Amir Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional, International Developments With Pakistani Prime Minister


2025-05-02 04:01:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed on Thursday with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, the bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
This came during a phone call held by HH the Amir with HE the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
During the call, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

MENAFN02052025000067011011ID1109499313

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search