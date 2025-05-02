403
Russia Says Independent Palestinian State Key To Lasting Middle East Peace
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Russian Security Council affirmed on Thursday that ending the bloodshed in Gaza and West Bank, along with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, are key to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.
In a press conference, Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said that Russia is convinced that the key to improving the situation in the region lies in halting the bloodshed and creating conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement based on international law.
Shoigu added that the central issue is correcting historical injustice through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and that only then can lasting peace in the Middle East be ensured.
