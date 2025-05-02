Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Nominates National Security Advisor Mike Waltz As US Ambassador To UN

2025-05-02 04:01:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday the nomination of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, while Marco Rubio will serve as acting National Security Advisor.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Mike Waltz has worked hard to put the U.S. interests first, and he is confident he will do the same in his new role.
He added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assume the role of National Security Advisor while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department.
Waltz's appointment requires Senate confirmation before he officially assumes his new position.

