Under Patronage Of Prime Minister, 26Th Edition Of International Islamic Fiqh Academy To Start Sunday

2025-05-02 04:01:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the 26th session of the Conference of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will start next Sunday.
The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that the convening of the 26th session of the conference, which will continue until May 8, comes as part of the efforts and activities undertaken by the International Islamic Fiqh Academy to promote collective ijtihad and to examine contemporary fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence) issues that concern Muslim communities, with the participation of a distinguished group of scholars, jurists, and experts from various countries around the world.
The conference will address a number of contemporary fiqh, economic, and medical topics, in addition to issuing legal rulings and recommendations that contribute to offering appropriate Sharia-based solutions to current challenges.
The International Islamic Fiqh Academy is regarded as a trusted scholarly body for collective fiqh reasoning, with its members and representatives meeting annually to study emerging and contemporary issues and provide Sharia-compliant solutions to modern life challenges through a collective academic approach.

