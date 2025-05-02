Ministry Of Sports And Youth, Moehe Organise 'My Path Is My Choice' Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and based on the importance of integration between state institutions in achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, the Ministry supported the“My Choice” programme, which aims to promote a balanced and sustainable lifestyle among students.

This programme is a pioneering model for encouraging healthy behaviours and instilling a culture of physical activity as an essential part of daily life among young people. In celebration of the participants' efforts, the top ten participants in the programme were honoured and awarded annual memberships to a specialised sports centre that follows international best practices and includes a group of qualified trainers.

This is to ensure their continued adoption of a healthy and active lifestyle.

Shields were also presented to the winning schools in the programme, in appreciation of their pivotal role in the success of the initiative, and to encourage them to participate actively in future editions, which contributes to building a conscious generation that enjoys good health and understands the importance of balancing the educational and physical aspects of its daily life.