MECC Urges Swift Removal Of Winter Camps

DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, in cooperation with the Environment Brigade of the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya), has implemented a comprehensive campaign covering all winter camping areas in the country.

This campaign coincides with the end of the 2024-2025 winter camping season.

The campaign aims to notify winter camp owners of the end of the season and urge them to begin removing their camps to preserve the environment and ensure the cleanliness and safety of the camping sites.

The Ministry urges all campers to remove their camps as soon as possible, noting that it has assigned a specialized team to conduct inspections and monitor the removal of camps. It also called for the need to keep camp sites clean, collect waste, and dispose of it in designated places.