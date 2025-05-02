Qatar And Kenya Discuss Strategies For Capacity-Building In Labour Sector Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour (MoL) H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, convened yesterday with Roseline Kathure Njogu, CBS, the inaugural Principal Secretary of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs at Kenya's Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, who is currently visiting Qatar. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kenya in the realms of labour relations and workforce management. Discussions encompassed strategies for capacity building and the exchange of expertise, particularly in labour sector development and diaspora affairs, with the aim of enhancing the working environment in both countries.