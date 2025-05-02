Egyptian Entrepreneur Mostafa Mahmoud Unveils Regional Expansion Plan For His Multi-Venture Digital Health Ecosystem

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Egyptian entrepreneur Moustafa Mahmoud

Founder of iTrainer and FITXPERT, Mostafa Mahmoud leads a digital health revolution serving 600,000+ users across fitness, tech, and education.

- Mostafa MahmoudEGYPT, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Egyptian entrepreneur and product innovator Mostafa Mahmoud has announced a bold regional expansion plan for his digital ecosystem that spans healthtech, edtech, and AI-powered coaching platforms. With over 600,000 users across the Arab world and a growing team of more than 350 professionals, Mahmoud's ventures are reshaping how individuals in the MENA region access fitness, education, and wellness solutions.At only 27 years old, Mostafa Mahmoud is already credited with founding five ventures across healthtech, edtech, and software. His entrepreneurial journey began at the age of 16, when he launched an AI-powered fitness chatbot called Gym Messenger, which organically reached over 800,000 users in the Arab world. What began as a personal frustration with poor access to structured fitness guidance evolved into a digital mission: building smart systems that give people more control over their health, education, and personal development. This early momentum laid the foundation for what would later become the iTrainer ecosystem.The announcement comes as part of a broader strategy to scale Mahmoud's five active ventures – iTrainer, FITXPERT , Circles Association, Codebase Solutions, and Enrich Academy – into new markets across the Gulf and Europe.The expansion will focus on extending FITXPERT's SaaS tools for fitness coaches into the UAE and Saudi Arabia, deepening Circles Association's community-based wellness programs, and growing Enrich Academy's hybrid education model through partnerships with public universities.“We're building more than just products - we're building infrastructure that lets people take control of their well-being and professional development,” said Mahmoud.“Everything we create is designed for the modern 'prosumer' - the user who doesn't just receive services, but actively designs and evolves their own experience.”This prosumer-centric approach has powered the success of Mahmoud's ventures:iTrainer (launched 2021) is a mobile-first AI fitness app that generates personalized diet and training programs based on user data. With over 600K users and 4.8/5 average rating, it is one of the top fitness apps in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.FITXPERT (launched 2023) is a SaaS platform that helps over 400 personal trainers manage 150K+ clients with CRM, billing, content automation, and follow-up tools. It has been adopted in Egypt, KSA, and is now entering the UAE and EU markets.Circles Association (founded 2019) combines wellness clinics with a digital academy for nutrition and fitness professionals. With more than 20K clients served, Circles also runs CSR campaigns promoting health awareness across underserved Egyptian communities.Codebase Solutions (founded 2021) is the full-stack tech engine powering all platforms. With clients in Egypt, UAE, Sweden, and KSA.Enrich Academy (founded 2021) delivers English and career skills training to over 15K students via hybrid classes and online mentorship. It has signed formal cooperation agreements with major Egyptian universities to scale employability training.Mahmoud's ventures have been featured across media platforms including isStories, G2, WOF, and regional expos such as FITEXPO Jeddah 2025. These participations reflect not only growth, but also a focus on long-term contribution to the MENA digital economy.The group also engages in corporate social responsibility, hosting public awareness events and mentorship bootcamps in governorates outside major cities. Recent initiatives have targeted women's health, post-cancer recovery, and nutrition education.Tags: iTrainer, FITXPERT, Circles Association, Enrich Academy, Mostafa Mahmoud, AI Fitness, SaaS, EdTech, HealthTech, MENA Startups, Prosumer, Regional Expansion

Mostafa Mahmoud

Codebase Solutions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.