AAP, BJP Just Fight, They Don’T Solve Issues: Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Slams Punjab-Haryana Over Water Dispute

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Amid escalating tensions between Punjab and Haryana over water sharing, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has lashed out at both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of politicising the issue instead of resolving it through dialogue.

The dispute has intensified recently, with Punjab deploying police forces at a contentious dam site and convening an all-party meeting to deliberate on the matter.

The long-standing Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, a politically sensitive water-sharing conflict between the two states, has once again flared up, prompting concerns over interstate harmony.

Speaking to IANS, Dikshit remarked, "This matter was solved long time ago when the Punjab Accord was signed. After that, discussions were held and the issue was resolved. But unfortunately, after the BJP government came to power in Haryana and the AAP government in Punjab, they never wanted to resolve it by talking."

He criticised both ruling parties for escalating rather than defusing the situation. "Matters occur between states, but it doesn't mean it should be made worse. If both states rise above politics and talk, only then it will be solved. Move to court if required after that. AAP keeps fighting, even in Delhi it was fighting, in Punjab, it is fighting, it just fights. If such disputes continue, people suffer, that's all," he added.

Meanwhile, Dikshit also responded to the tragic incident in Delhi's Dwarka, where a tree fell during a rainstorm, leading to four deaths. "It's a very tragic incident," he said. He blamed poor governance then by the AAP and now BJP in Delhi for failing to prepare the city for extreme weather.

"We said repeatedly during the elections that in ten years, the AAP completely destroyed the core infrastructure of Delhi. Our sewer lines are choked, our water systems are clogged, and the stormwater drains are blocked," Dikshit said. He criticised both AAP and BJP for indulging in "show politics" without real planning.

"They talk about monsoon plans, but rain can happen even before monsoon. In Delhi, storms followed by heavy rains are common, I've seen it for over 60 years. Why wasn't there any basic preparation? I fear that BJP's Delhi government will follow the same hollow path as AAP, free schemes, and no real work," he said.