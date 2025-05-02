FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES PSYCHOLOGICAL HORROR-THRILLER 'ROOM SIX'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the psychological horror/thriller ROOM SIX, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 2, 2025

Horror-Thriller Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on May 2, 2025

- Filmmakers Hobart Miller & Michael Panico

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the psychological horror/thriller ROOM SIX, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 2, 2025.

ROOM SIX tells the story of Maxx -- a college student working the night shift for her summer job at a rural, vacant rundown motel before the late-night arrival of two brothers. After a few suspicious incidents, Maxx's curiosity (or paranoia) gets the best of her, and she decides to investigate. Maxx quickly finds herself in danger as she uncovers what lies hidden in the brothers' room.

Co-written and co-directed by Hobart Miller & Michael Panico, ROOM SIX was produced by Devon Gulati, Katherine Williams, and Ariella Khan. The featured cast includes Sophia Echendu ('Maxx'), Mickey O' Sullivan ('Red'), and Jack Ball ('Danny').

"ROOM SIX is a raw, gritty thriller that takes place across one eventful night at a rural motel. We wrote this story after reflecting on our own self-destructive tendencies and coping mechanisms,” said filmmakers Hobart Miller & Michael Panico.“The intention of ROOM SIX is to highlight how unresolved trauma in one's past can shape their future and to explore what it means to reach the point of no return."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire ROOM SIX directly with the filmmakers.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

