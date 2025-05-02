403
Bitcoin Climbs As Altcoins Diverge, ETF Hopes And Policy Moves Shape Crypto Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 2, 2025, data from TradingView and major exchanges showed Bitcoin trading near $96,900, up nearly 2% over 24 hours. The move capped a volatile session marked by strong buying and institutional inflows.
Bitcoin broke above $95,500, touched $97,400 overnight, and then settled into a tight range. The price action tracked a clear uptrend, with the hourly chart revealing support from both the 100-period and 200-period moving averages.
Bollinger Bands signaled increased volatility, but the price stayed above key support at $96,200. Traders watched ETF flows closely, as Bitcoin ETFs saw renewed inflows, helping push spot prices higher.
Analysts noted that ETF demand and whale activity drove the rally. The technical setup remained bullish, but resistance at $98,500 loomed. Market participants saw the $95,500 level as a battleground, with profit-taking emerging near $97,400.
Altcoins told a different story. Ethereum gained 1.5% to $1,839, but lagged Bitcoin as traders rotated capital into the largest crypto. Ethereum's technicals showed mixed signals, with the MACD turning bearish and RSI at 42, suggesting caution.
Solana traded at $149.98, up less than 1%, as it formed a bull flag pattern. Investors eyed a breakout above $152 but remained wary of volatility linked to the upcoming FTX repayment event.
XRP traded at $2.22, barely changed, as delays in ETF approvals weighed on sentiment. The SEC postponed decisions on several funds, including those for XRP and Solana.
Market Update
Despite optimism for eventual approval, the odds of new ETF launches before the end of Q2 fell, and trading volumes stayed muted. Litecoin outperformed, rising nearly 5% to $88.93, as traders sought exposure to legacy proof-of-work coins.
Smaller tokens showed sharp divergence. HAEDAL jumped nearly 40%, likely due to speculative trading and new listings. MOVE and ALPACA fell hard, dropping 21% and 56% respectively, as profit-taking and lack of fresh catalysts triggered rapid declines.
DOGE and ADA posted modest gains, reflecting ongoing retail interest. Macro factors continued to shape sentiment. Recent policy moves, including the US administration's push for a crypto strategic reserve, kept digital assets in focus.
State-level initiatives to add Bitcoin and altcoins to reserves signaled growing institutional acceptance, but also introduced new volatility. ETF inflows and outflows, along with global risk sentiment, dictated short-term direction.
The market remains volatile but full of opportunity. Bitcoin's dominance persists, but sector rotation and policy debates keep traders alert. Investors now watch for a decisive move above $98,500 or a correction toward $95,000, as the next trend takes shape.
