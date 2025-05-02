MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 2 MAY 2025 AT 10.00 (EEST)

Kalmar completes STS crane repair project for JNPA in Mumbai

Kalmar has concluded a project with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for repairs to the leg of a ship-to-shore (STS) crane at Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT) in Mumbai, India. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2024 order intake, and the repair work was completed in January 2025.

JNPA is a leading government-owned container handling port, accounting for around 50% of the total containerised cargo volume at India's major ports. JNPA has partnered with Nhava NSFT, a joint venture between JM Baxi and CMA, which has procured a 30-year licence to provide container-handling services at one of the four container terminals operating from JNPA.

The STS cranes at NSFT perform a critical role in the loading and unloading of intermodal containers. As part of its Modernisation Services offering, Kalmar was contracted to perform repairs to the leg of one of the STS cranes at NSFT.

Milind Chimote , Deputy general manager JNPA:”Reusing and refurbishing existing equipment is a sustainable choice, and the critical role played by this equipment means that it is essential to bring it back to full, safe working order as soon as possible. The Kalmar team has shown professionalism, technical excellence and dedication in this project.”

Alejandro Martinez , Business Head of India, Middle East & Africa, Managing Director Kalmar Maghreb:”We are delighted to have received this order from JNPA and thankful to them for entrusting us with this key infrastructure project at NSFT. This project has demonstrated the importance of clear communication, adherence to legal requirements and remaining focused on the customer achieving a successful outcome.”

