CAST REVEALED FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ABU DHABI PREMIERE OF MAMMA MIA THIS JUNE!
|11 June, 2025
|Wednesday
|Performance 19:30
|12 June, 2025
|Thursday
|Performance 19:30
|13 June, 2025
|Friday
|Pre-Show Bites & Bubbles 16:30 Performance 19:30
|14 June, 2025
|Saturday
| Performance 13:00
Pre-Show Bites & Bubbles 16:00
Performance 19:00
|15 June, 2025
|Sunday
| Performance 13:00
Performance 18:00
|16 June, 2025
|Monday
|Day off
|19 June, 2025
|Thursday
|Performance 19:30
|20 June, 2025
|Friday
|Pre-Show Bites & Bubbles 16:30 Performance 19:30
|21 June, 2025
|Saturday
| Performance 13:00
Pre-Show Bites & Bubbles 16:00
Performance 19:00
|22 June, 2025
|Sunday
|Performance 13:00 Performance 18:00
Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi About Proactiv Entertainment Proactiv Entertainment is a global promoter and producer of large-scale shows, international exhibitions and music concerts. With headquarters in Barcelona, and offices in Madrid and Abu Dhabi, Proactiv Entertainment has more than thirty years of experience in the entertainment sector. Our projects include internationally recognized shows such as Broadway's The Lion King, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Star Wars in Concert, Marvel Universe Live, Peppa Pig's Adventure, Harlem Globetrotters, WWE, Monster Jam and successful exhibitions like FC Barcelona The Exhibition and Meet Vincent Van Gogh. Moreover, Proactiv Entertainment also has a long tradition in music having collaborated with artists like Andrea Bocelli, Maluma or Enrique Iglesias. As the company grew, an international expansion began first in the Middle East, and later into North and South America and the rest of Europe, where we have organized and produced original shows for a wide variety of audiences. About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries. DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought. About Yas Island Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi – just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award- Winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMBTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIXTM), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island. Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi's largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi's vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WBTM Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena – all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another. With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region's first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster. For all media inquiries, contact: Reem Srour | Rojina Al Shehazeh | Stephanie Dafeta | Tala Labadi Email: ...
