1983 WC Winner, PGTI Chief Kapil Dev Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) chief and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here in Lucknow on Friday.

CM Yogi took to X to share a glimpse of the meeting and wrote, "Renowned cricketer and captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev paid a courtesy visit to the official residence in Lucknow today."

Kapil Dev, who had a distinguished cricket career, represented India from 1978 to 1994. Known as one of the greatest all-rounders, he played 131 Tests, scoring 12,867 runs and taking 434 wickets. In 225 ODIs, he scored 6,945 runs and claimed 253 scalps and also led India to its first World Cup win in 1983.

After he retired from cricket, Kapil Dev worked in various capacities - as a coach, commentator and chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana in 2019. He also had a brief stint as India's coach for 10 months between October 1999 and August 2000.

In June 2024, Kapil Dev took over as president of PGTI from Srinivasan H R. He was elected unanimously for the position.

The former cricketer, who has also excelled as an amateur golfer, has been the vice president and a member of the governing body of PGTI for three years (2021 to 2023) before being elected as PGTI chief.

One of his notable contributions as a board member was the introduction of the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Over the past few years, Kapil's fame and passion for the sport earned him invitations to major events like the Dunhill Links, where he played alongside other global celebrities.

In March this year, PGTI and Adani Group launched 'Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025. The inaugural tournament, offering a Rs 1.5 crore prize pool, successfully took place at Jaypee Greens Golf Spa Resort, Greater Noida, from April 1-4, marking PGTI's return to the venue after 11 years.