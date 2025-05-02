US-Ukraine Mineral Deal Is No Path To True Peace

MENAFN - Asia Times) Ukraine has finally signed its minerals agreement with the US. The deal states that Washington will eventually receive a share of the profits from the sale of Ukrainian natural resources, providing an economic incentive to continue investing in Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant says the deal demonstrates the Donald Trump administration's commitment to peace in Ukraine.

On the surface, there is nothing surprising about the deal. The idea that natural resource extraction can play a role in building peace has been around for a decade or two, and has been promoted by the World Bank, the UN and the mining industry itself.

But what is surprising is how the conversation about mining and peace has changed. It used to be about increasing prosperity in war-torn countries, rather than the“who gets what” that has been associated with this deal.

The idea that mining can contribute to peace emerged somewhat paradoxically from the demonstrated capacity of natural resources to drive conflict in places like Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sierra Leone. The theory is that mining can also lead to development – and therefore peace – if it is managed properly.

If local communities are consulted, revenues are shared fairly, harms are minimized, and if there is transparency and accountability, a mine can play a role in lifting countries out of the economic, environmental and social mess war brings.

In reality, things are more complicated. The idea that mining can bring about positive change suffers from the same top-down and externally led approach to building peace as the wider peacebuilding model in which it sits. It doesn't necessarily take local realities and aspirations into account.