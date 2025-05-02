403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Concluding FTA By End Of '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 2 (KUNA) -- India and the European Union (EU) have reiterated their commitment to concluding an ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025, aiming to deepen their strategic trade ties, said Indian Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Friday.
Indian Minister Piyush Goyal and European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic held detailed discussions to address global trade challenges and reaffirmed their shared goal of finalizing the FTA, the ministry said in a statement.
The commitment follows the strategic direction set by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the EU College of Commissioners' visit to New Delhi in February 2025, it added.
Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum through regular negotiations and virtual engagements. India stressed the need for a balanced approach, focusing equally on tariff and non-tariff barriers, and ensuring regulatory frameworks that are inclusive and facilitate trade, according to the statement.
The FTA is designed to support the digital transformation and build resilient supply chains.
Both India and the EU are optimistic that the agreement will enhance market access, foster innovation, and strengthen their broader strategic partnership. (end)
atk
Indian Minister Piyush Goyal and European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic held detailed discussions to address global trade challenges and reaffirmed their shared goal of finalizing the FTA, the ministry said in a statement.
The commitment follows the strategic direction set by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the EU College of Commissioners' visit to New Delhi in February 2025, it added.
Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum through regular negotiations and virtual engagements. India stressed the need for a balanced approach, focusing equally on tariff and non-tariff barriers, and ensuring regulatory frameworks that are inclusive and facilitate trade, according to the statement.
The FTA is designed to support the digital transformation and build resilient supply chains.
Both India and the EU are optimistic that the agreement will enhance market access, foster innovation, and strengthen their broader strategic partnership. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment