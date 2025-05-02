Trainings In Music And Arts Schools Start Based On Teacher Certification Results

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Based on the attestation results for the specialties of piano and music theory at music and arts schools in the Baku and Absheron-Khizi regions, more than 100 individuals have been involved in training programs, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

Training sessions are organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Centre of Culture (MEMİM).

According to the attestation results, the training process will be held over a period of two months at the 2nd Children's Art School named after V. Mustafazade, the 2nd General Secondary School named after R. Behbudov, and the 6th General Secondary School named after Ə. Bakıxanov.

On the first day of the training, Acting Director of the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Centre of Culture (MEMİM) Vugar Humbatov, met with the participants and provided information about the lesson schedule, answering their questions. He emphasized that the main goal of these trainings is to enhance educators' theoretical and practical knowledge, help them master modern teaching methods, and support them in achieving more effective results in their professional activities.

The training programs were developed based on the needs identified by the attestation commissions. These programs focus on the professional development and improvement of participants in piano, music history, and theory. The trainings are conducted by experienced teachers and specialists with pedagogical expertise.

It is also noted that teachers of music and arts schools who received unfavorable (three against) and favorable (two in favor) votes during the attestation process will be involved in training programs, providing them with a new opportunity. These individuals will be able to return to work at schools after successfully passing the teacher recruitment test and interview stages.