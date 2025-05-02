2Nd Forum On Public Processes In Media Opens In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The opening ceremony of the 2nd Forum on "Public Processes in the Media" took place in Baku, organized by the Media Development Agency, Azernews reports.

Attended by members of parliament, state body press heads, media outlet leaders, journalists, and officials, the event aimed to enhance the educational role of the media, promote public opinion shaping, and improve media-state coordination.

Ahmad Ismayilov, Chairman of the Media Development Agency, highlighted that the forum, now in its second year, serves as a platform to address current media-related issues and foster state-media dialogue. He emphasized that the Forum supports the establishment of healthy relations between media and state bodies, aiming to increase professionalism in public journalism content.

Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights, spoke about the importance of analyzing media's role in shaping public events and influencing public opinion. She noted that the media's development, rooted in democratic principles, was set in motion by the leadership of Heydar Aliyev and continued under Ilham Aliyev, with key reforms enhancing freedom of speech and press in Azerbaijan.