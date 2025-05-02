Terror Incidents In Peshawar, DI Khan, And Karak: Grenade Attack, Gunfire, And Martyrdom Of Police Officer

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Security personnel faced terrorism-related incidents in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as a police post was targeted in Peshawar, a search operation came under fire in Dera Ismail Khan, and a wounded officer succumbed to injuries in Karak.

Peshawar: Grenade Attack on Urmar Checkpost

Militants hurled a hand grenade at a police checkpost in Peshawar's Urmar area around 6 a.m.

According to SSP Operations Masood Bangash, the explosion partially damaged the main gate of the post, but no casualties were reported.

DI Khan: Exchange of Fire During Search Operation

In a separate incident, terrorists opened fire on police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel during a search operation in Kot Lalu area of Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan.

Police sources say the militants fled towards the nearby forest after security forces retaliated. A pursuit is underway.

Karak: Wounded Officer Succumbs to Injuries

Meanwhile, ASI Niaz Marjan, who was critically injured in a gun attack in Karak two days ago, passed away at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.



According to police, unknown assailants shot the officer within the limits of Karak police station three days earlier. Despite being transferred to Peshawar in critical condition, he could not survive and was declared a martyr after battling for his life under treatment.