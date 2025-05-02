403
Beijing Considering U.S. Request For Tariff Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, May 2 (KUNA) -- China said Friday it is currently assessing the situation, as the U.S. has recently reached out through relevant channels multiple times, expressing a desire to engage in talks with China over tariff issues.
"China's position has been consistent -- if forced to fight, China will fight to the end, and for talks, the door is open," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, carried by Xinhua news agency.
"The tariff and trade wars were unilaterally initiated by the United States, and if it wants to negotiate, it must demonstrate sincerity by making preparations and taking concrete actions, such as correcting its erroneous practices and lifting the unilateral tariffs," said the statement.
Noting that China has noticed the U.S. side constantly talking about adjustments to its tariff measures, the ministry said that "in any potential dialogue or talks, if the United States does not rectify its erroneous unilateral tariff measures, it would demonstrate a complete lack of sincerity and further undermine mutual trust." (end)
