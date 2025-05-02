'Qatar A Promising Partner In Poland's Journey Towards Energy Transformation'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Embassy of Poland in Doha is set to mark Poland's National Day on May 3, commemorating a significant historical event and highlighting the continued strengthening of diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations with Qatar.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, top Polish diplomat in Qatar, H E Tomasz Sadziński reflected on the significance of the day and the growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors.

“Poland's National Day on May 3 is an important anniversary as we celebrate the endorsement of our national constitution in 1791 – the first in Europe and the second in the world after the US,” said Sadziński.“It foresaw key reforms for the government, economy and society during a time when Poland was under pressure, both externally and internally. The constitution was intended to help the country modernise,” he said.

Poles commemorate this day with joy, music, and cultural gatherings. In Doha, the embassy is organising diplomatic festivities, and social media campaigns to mark the occasion.“We celebrate the occasion with receptions, displays of our national flag and the community gatherings. This year, we also aim to engage our Qatari friends and followers online,” said Sadziński.

Reflecting on the evolving ties between Qatar and Poland, head of the Polish diplomatic mission in Doha pointed to key achievements, including long-standing energy cooperation, which illustrate the strength and promise of the bilateral relationship.

An important moment came in July 2024 with the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Warsaw.

“That visit underlined the expectations of our heads of states for enhancing bilateral ties,” said Sadziński.

He added,“A large Poland-Qatar New Technologies Forum was also held, with high level participation by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Invest Qatar, Qatar Financial Center, Qatar Chamber, Qatari Businessmen Association and QSTP, and I've been closely following up on the projects that emerged. As a member of the EU and NATO, Poland is a very safe destination for foreign businesses, attracting more than $32bn of net direct investments in 2023-2024 alone.” Among the standout achievements is the long-term energy partnership.“Qatar supplies around 15% of Poland's gas consumption,” said Sadziński, referring to the LNG contract signed in 2009, with deliveries beginning in 2015 and up to 2034.“It's a major success in our strategic cooperation that we should build upon.”

Sadziński also highlighted collaborations in security and defence, including joint training exercises between the Polish military and Qatari counterparts in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“Qatari Coast Guard cadets train in Poland's Naval Academy in Gdynia, and we supported Qatar in anti-terrorism training ahead of the World Cup. These efforts have been very successful and have built a strong foundation for future cooperation,” he said. Moreover, in a unique display of industrial collaboration, six of the World Cup stadiums in Qatar were fitted with seats produced in Qatar under a licensing agreement with a Polish company, Forum Seating. Looking ahead, Sadziński emphasised untapped opportunities in high-tech industries and green energy transition. He said,“We see Qatar as a promising partner in our journey towards energy transformation, especially in renewables. Poland currently produces almost 30% of its electricity from renewables and we are ambitious to increase this value, and also are moving ahead with the construction of the first nuclear plant in Poland."

“At the same time the share of coal in electricity production fell from 98% in 2000 to 55% in 2024. Qatar, as an investor and partner, can play a vital role in this transition.” He also flagged defence industry collaboration, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence as sectors ripe for joint ventures.

As Poland holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, security in all its forms is a central theme.“The war in Ukraine has made Europe acutely aware of the need to invest in external and internal security – from defence and energy to healthcare, cybersecurity and countering disinformation,” said Sadziński.

In Qatar, the embassy is actively promoting these EU priorities through public diplomacy. Events tied to the presidency have been held around major conferences such as the Web Summit and the upcoming Qatar Economic Forum, along with cultural showcases featuring Polish musicians based in Doha. Sadziński praised Qatar's humanitarian and diplomatic initiatives, particularly its role in Gaza and reuniting Ukrainian children with their families.

“More than 60 children have been returned thanks to Qatar's mediation. This is a vital humanitarian effort, and Poland deeply appreciates Qatar's support for Ukrainian sovereignty, including its votes against the aggression at the General Assembly of the United Nations,” he said.

Academic and cultural diplomacy remains another cornerstone of Qatar-Poland relations. The two countries signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of higher education and science in July 2024.“Since then, we have worked closely with universities in Qatar and Polish academic institutions to promote various exchanges,” said Sadziński.“We are hopeful that Polish students will soon be studying Arabic in Qatar.” The community-led Polish School in Doha has also been instrumental in fostering mutual understanding.

Sadziński said,“It promotes not just Polish language and heritage, but also builds bridges with Qatar through joint projects involving children from both countries.” As he continues his tenure in Qatar, Sadziński remains focused on expanding tourism and business connectivity.“About 12,000 Qataris visited Poland last year, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

“Tourism leads to deeper understanding, cultural discovery, and even often new business opportunities.” Bilateral trade between the countries exceeded QR4.2bn in 2024, with almost QR800m in imports from Poland.“Poland was the 21st largest economy in the world in 2023 by nominal GDP and we are projected to overtake Japan in terms of GDP per capita (PPP) in 2026. Therefore I believe there's still vast potential to boost Polish-Qatari economic cooperation,” said Sadziński.

As Poland's National Day is marked tomorrow, the celebrations in Doha are more than symbolic-they reflect a partnership rooted in history and poised for the future.