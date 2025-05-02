Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board To Unveil State's Rich Tourism Tapestry At Doha Roadshow

Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site

An Architectural Marvel Amidst Water: The Iconic Jahaz Mahal

Maheshwar Fort

The Majestic Cheetah's at Kuno National Park

Experience the Heart of Incredible India through Cultural Showcases and Strategic Networking

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will host an exclusive roadshow in Doha, Qatar, on May 3, 2025, at the prestigious InterContinental Doha - the City. With a record-breaking 112.1 million tourist footfalls in 2023-more than triple the 34.1 million recorded in 2022-Madhya Pradesh is emerging as one of India's most dynamic travel destinations. This roadshow aims to captivate Doha's travel trade professionals, including travel agents, tour operators, and industry leaders, through immersive presentations and meaningful networking opportunities.The event will spotlight Madhya Pradesh's diverse tourism portfolio, encompassing UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Sanchi Stupa, and Bhimbetka Rock Shelters; expansive national parks; vibrant cultural festivals; and innovative, community-driven sustainable tourism models. Attendees will be treated to engaging sessions that showcase the state's architectural brilliance, rich heritage, thriving wildlife, adventure offerings, and its commitment to responsible and inclusive tourism.Designed to foster collaboration, the roadshow will feature dedicated networking sessions, providing a platform for Qatar's travel trade professionals to engage directly with representatives from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. These interactions aim to open new avenues for tourism partnerships, driving inbound travel from Qatar by promoting the state's unique blend of tradition, nature, and innovation.“Madhya Pradesh offers an unparalleled experience for global travelers,” said Dr. Ilayaraja T, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.“Through this roadshow, we will share our state's treasures with Doha's travel industry, and look forward to building meaningful partnerships that will encourage more travelers to discover our cultural and natural wealth.”The Doha roadshow marks another milestone in MPTB's international outreach, following successful promotional events in cities such as Stockholm, Helsinki, Oslo, and Barcelona.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

Jahaz Mahal: The Royal Enclave | Experience Mandu | Madhya Pradesh Tourism

