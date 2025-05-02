Scan-n-order Logo

Scan-n-Order Solves the Intermission Rush at Live Events with Mobile Pre-Ordering

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Live concerts, theater performances, and cultural events are back in full swing-but so are the long lines at food booths during intermissions. Recognizing a growing frustration shared by event-goers and vendors alike, tech company Topcone Inc. introduces a simple, powerful solution: Scan-n-Order, a mobile-based app that enables food vendors to take pre-orders and payments before the break even begins.

Scan-n-Order allows attendees to browse menus and place orders on their phones ahead of time. Food vendors receive those orders in advance and can prepare them before the rush. When the curtain falls for intermission, orders are ready, eliminating chaos, reducing wait times, and ensuring more sales in less time.

“Events typically have a very short intermission window-10 to 15 minutes at best,” said Ramesh Ramchandani, founder of Topcone Inc..“Scan-n-Order empowers both customers and vendors to make the most of those few minutes by streamlining the entire ordering and pickup process.”

With no additional hardware required, vendors can simply sign up, build their menu, and generate a custom QR code that attendees scan to order. It's a plug-and-play solution for food trucks, cafes, and concession stands within event premises.

Key Features:

.Pre-order & Pre-pay: Attendees order before intermission starts.

.Custom QR Codes: Unique codes link directly to each vendor's menu.

.Mobile POS: Vendors use their phones or tablets to manage orders-no extra devices needed.

.Faster Service: Orders are ready when customers arrive, reducing crowding and increasing throughput.

Scan-n-Order is already gaining attention from venues looking to modernize their food service operations without expensive overhauls.

