Shilpa Shetty Enjoys First Solo Trip In A Decade: Was Worth The Wait

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty has finally found time to go on a solo trip after a decade and said it was“worth the wait.”

On Friday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a video of herself cycling, hiking, enjoying a spa treatment, and undergoing various therapies. The video also featured her sightseeing, visiting churches, food, and Shilpa simply having a great time. The actress chose the song“Sunroof” by Nicky Youre and Dazy.

“Travel far, travel wide, and travel alone. For in solitude, you find yourself. My SOLO trip in decade..was worth the wait. @vivamayrmariawoerth #gratitude #metime #detox #happiness #health #wellness #Rediscoveringmyself #healthiswealth #adventure (sic),” Shilpa wrote without revealing the destination.

The actress on April 28 showcased her“core power” after her trainer challenged it.

Shilpa took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself doing a core workout, where her trainer was also seen doing a slamming workout alongside the actress.

She wrote as the caption:“Abs OR Jabs! Benefits: Better posture, sharper balance, internal organ support, and enhanced athletic performance. Sit-ups are a powerful way to activate the entire core, especially the abs. Add a fun vibe, and the workout becomes even more enjoyable and effective!”

The actress went on to tell the benefits of the workout.

“Good for? - Abdominals: Rectus abdominis (your six-pack!), obliques, pelvic floor muscles, diaphragm P.S. My coach trying to challenge my powerhouse core is secretly torching her own too... Talk about multitasking! Challenge thrown to you, hit the floor, and show me how many sit-ups you've got in you!”

On the professional front, Shilpa will be appearing in the Kannada-language action drama“KD – The Devil,” directed by Prem. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.