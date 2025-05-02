Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice Of Q1 2025 Results And Investor Presentation
| Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
| Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
|
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
| Liberum Panmure (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Ailsa MacMaster
|
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
| Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
|
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
| 3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
| Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|
Tel: +263 77802131
| IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment