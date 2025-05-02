Qatar's Efforts To Protect, Promote Workers' Rights Lauded

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) held an event yesterday to mark International Workers' Day, with the theme“Workers' Rights: Protection Measures and Prospects for Sustainability.”

This coincided with the committee's launch of its annual campaign to raise awareness of workers' rights and duties, which this year comes under the slogan“Legal Aid: Your Voice is Heard, Your Rights are Protected.” The event was organised in coordination with the Ministry of Labour, the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, the International Labor Organization (ILO) Office, and the International Organization for Migration Office.

In his opening speech, NHRC Vice-Chairman H E Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al Kuwari said the event aims to promote a human rights-based approach to all measures taken regarding workers' rights, examine international challenges, and exchange relevant experiences and best practices. He said this symposium comes in the context of keeping pace with global challenges in the field of work, most notably the unethical uses of digital technology and artificial intelligence, in addition to climate change, armed conflicts, and other challenges.

Al Kuwari added that these challenges are causing declining employment opportunities and widening the unemployment gap, and have led to increased migration flows and higher rates of irregular employment and the associated violations and risks.

Despite these challenges that have cast a shadow over all countries around the world, he said:“We noted positively Qatar's adoption of a human rights-based labour approach, including extensive reforms to legislation, public policies, and procedures aimed at promoting and protecting workers' rights, including strengthening their right to freedom of movement, the freedom to change employers, and the establishment of a minimum wage, in addition to enabling them to easily access national remedies. The NHRC Vice-Chairman said,“We reiterate our firm commitment to workers' issues, as one of our most important priorities. We affirm our commitment to following up on the measures taken regarding workers and our readiness to work to address any emerging challenges in cooperation with the relevant authorities in the country.” Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, Hamad Faraj Hamad Nasser Dalmouk said Qatar has placed great emphasis on strengthening the worker protection system.

He noted that this political will has been embodied in a series of pioneering legislative and regulatory reforms, such as abolishing the exit permit system, facilitating worker transfer between employers, setting a minimum wage, and establishing a workers' support and insurance fund.

Dalmouk said that the Ministry is committed to working together with national and international partners to ensure the sustainability of these gains and expand their impact on protecting workers' rights and promoting social justice.

Executive Director of the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, Kholoud Saif Abdullah Al Kubaisi said the fund is a practical embodiment of Qatar's commitment to caring for workers and guaranteeing their rights.

She said the fund works in close collaboration with various stakeholders and production partners to ensure effective protection measures are in place, address the conditions of affected workers, and enable them to access their rights without hindrance and conveniently and easily.

Head of the ILO-Qatar Project Office Max Tunon said labour migration is an important aspect of the world of work today, more now than ever.

“Migrant workers play a vital role in the global economy, yet they often face significant challenges. In 2022, the ILO estimated over 167 million migrant workers in the global labour force, representing 4.7 per cent of the global workforce,” said Tunon.

He said migrant workers are more likely to be in informal employment, with limited access to social and legal protection. They are also more susceptible to discrimination, exploitation, and exposure to hazardous working conditions. However, migration also presents opportunities for economic growth and development.

“Ensuring fair recruitment and protecting migrant workers' rights have demonstrated to be beneficial for both countries of origin and the countries where workers are employed,” said Tunon. He said that despite challenges, this moment also offers opportunities to make the future of work more inclusive, decent, and sustainable.“Digital transformation can create decent jobs. ILO estimates that the shift to greener economies could result in the creation of over 100 million jobs by 2030, which also requires investment in reskilling and upskilling,” said Tunon.