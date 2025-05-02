Minister Of Labour Reviews Efforts To Develop Labour Sector
DOHA: The Board of Directors of Qatar Manpower Solutions Co. (Jusour) held its regular board meeting yesterday, chaired by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri.
The meeting discussed Jusour's action plan to enhance its efforts to develop the labour market in the State of Qatar by attracting an effective workforce that contributes to economic development efforts in priority sectors and achieves strategic national development goals, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.
