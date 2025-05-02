Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Labour Reviews Efforts To Develop Labour Sector

Minister Of Labour Reviews Efforts To Develop Labour Sector


2025-05-02 02:10:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Board of Directors of Qatar Manpower Solutions Co. (Jusour) held its regular board meeting yesterday, chaired by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri.

The meeting discussed Jusour's action plan to enhance its efforts to develop the labour market in the State of Qatar by attracting an effective workforce that contributes to economic development efforts in priority sectors and achieves strategic national development goals, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

MENAFN02052025000063011010ID1109499120

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search