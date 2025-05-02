403
Vietjet Expands Asia Network With New Shanghai Route
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 02, 2025 – Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age airline, has officially launched a new direct route between Hanoi and Shanghai, marking a significant addition to its growing international flight network. This new daily service is part of the airline's rapid expansion in China, including four new routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to both Beijing and Guangzhou.
Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Duc Thinh said:“This new service reflects our continued commitment to providing travelers with more convenient and affordable flight options to Vietnam from key destinations around the world. With five new routes between Vietnam and China launched this year alone, we are steadily expanding our international presence and opening new horizons for global connectivity.”
To kick off the summer travel season, Vietjet will launch a one-day flash sale on May 5, offering 55% off Eco-class tickets (*) using the promo code SUPERSALE55, valid for travel between May 15 and November 30, 2025 (**). Customers who purchase tickets between now and May 18, 2025, will also receive VND100,000 (approx. INR 325) e-vouchers (***), which can be redeemed on their next booking. Additionally, Vietjet continues to offer tickets starting from INR11 plus taxes and fees (*) every Friday for international flights from India to Vietnam, through its official website and the Vietjet Air mobile app.
The new route to China is positioned as a convenient option for travellers heading to Shanghai and even to Beijing, Guangzhou, Xi'an, and Chengdu via Hanoi and/or Ho Chi Minh City, particularly for passengers from India. With Vietjet's expanding network and competitive fares, these routes offer greater flexibility and more seamless connections for Indian travellers from New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi to Vietnam and across Asia-Pacific.
At the same time, Vietjet has strengthened its international flight network with the successful launch of non-stop services between Vietnam and Japan, connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Nagoya and Fukuoka. This expansion follows the introduction of direct flights from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City last month, along with four new China routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Beijing and Guangzhou.
Vietnam remains a top destination in Southeast Asia, known for its safety, warm hospitality, and diverse cultural and natural attractions. As the airline continues to modernize its fleet and expand its international footprint, Vietjet reaffirms its position as one of Asia-Pacific's leading new-age carriers, making travel to Vietnam and beyond more accessible than ever.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world\'s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
(*) Excluding taxes and fees
(**) Excluding national holidays and peak travel periods
(***) Terms and conditions apply. More details at vietjetair
