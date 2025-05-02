403
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Chef Competition At AAFT School Of Hospitality & Tourism
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – April 6, 2025: The aroma of culinary creativity filled the air at Marwah Studios as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television), inaugurated the much-anticipated Chef Competition organized by the AAFT School of Hospitality & Tourism. The event, held at the vibrant campus in Noida, brought together budding chefs and culinary enthusiasts eager to showcase their talent and passion.
Addressing the participants at the opening ceremony, Dr. Marwah inspired the audience with his heartfelt words:“Real cooking is more about following your heart than following recipes.” He emphasized the importance of creativity, intuition, and love for the culinary arts, reminding students that true excellence in hospitality stems from passion, not just technical skill.
The competition featured a range of challenging tasks designed to test the culinary prowess, innovation, and presentation skills of the participants. From regional delicacies to fusion cuisine, the young chefs wowed the judges with their impressive dishes, teamwork, and dedication.
The winners of the Chef Competition will now advance to represent AAFT at the National Level Culinary Championship, a prestigious platform that opens doors to further recognition and career opportunities in the food and hospitality industry.
Faculty members, industry professionals, and special guests from the culinary world were present to witness the talent and enthusiasm of the next generation of chefs. The event not only celebrated food but also highlighted AAFT's commitment to providing world-class training and exposure to its students.
The AAFT School of Hospitality & Tourism continues to be a hub of innovation and excellence, nurturing young talent and equipping them with the skills needed to shine on national and international stages.
