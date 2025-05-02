403
US, Russia Hold Ukraine Ceasefire Talks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Talks between Russia and the US on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Monday have ended after around a dozen hours of negotiations, with a joint statement expected Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported.
The TASS news agency reported its source saying that the meeting had ended after "more than 12 hours of consultations" and that a "joint statement" on results will be published Tuesday.
As US and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a partial ceasefire in Ukraine, dozens of people were wounded in a missile strike on a Ukrainian city.
With Ukrainian negotiators waiting nearby, a day after they sat down with the US team, the Americans and Russians met in Riyadh with a Black Sea ceasefire top of the agenda.
President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes the latest round of talks will pave the way for a breakthrough.
While the talks took place at a luxury hotel in the Saudi capital, 65 people were wounded in a missile attack on Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, officials said.
The attack on a "densely populated residential area" damaged apartments and an educational facility, the regional prosecutor's office said. The city's acting mayor earlier said a hospital had been affected.
The Ukrainian negotiating team was expecting a second meeting with the US delegation, a source in Kyiv said, a sign that progress may have been made.
This month in Jeddah -- days after President Volodymyr Zelensky's White House dressing-down by Trump -- Ukraine agreed to a US-proposed, 30-day ceasefire that was then rejected by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Officials are now studying a possible resumption of the Black Sea Initiative, a year-long agreement that allowed millions of tonnes of grain and other food exports to be shipped from Ukraine's ports.
"The issue of the Black Sea Initiative and all aspects related to the renewal of this initiative is on the agenda today," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in his daily briefing.
"This was President Trump's proposal and President Putin agreed to it. It was with this mandate that our delegation travelled to Riyadh."
The US-Ukraine and US-Russia talks were originally planned to take place simultaneously to enable shuttle diplomacy, with the United States going back and forth between the delegations.
The US team is led by Andrew Peek, a senior director at the White House National Security Council, and senior State Department official Michael Anton.
Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian team, said Sunday's talks with the United States were "productive and focused".
Trump envoy Steve Witkoff has voiced optimism that any agreement would pave the way for a "full-on" ceasefire.
But the Kremlin has downplayed expectations of a rapid resolution.
"We are only at the beginning of this path," Peskov told Russian state TV on Sunday, adding: "There are difficult negotiations ahead."
When Putin, in a lengthy phone call with Trump, rebuffed the joint US-Ukrainian call for a full and immediate 30-day pause, he proposed instead a halt in attacks on energy facilities.
The traditional adversaries are now discussing the return of the Black Sea Initiative, which was originally brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in 2022.
