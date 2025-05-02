403
Woman Saved In Myanmar 91 Hours After Quake
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A woman was rescued on Tuesday in Myanmar's capital city after being trapped for 91 hours by a devastating earthquake that rocked the region, local fire services said.
The woman in Naypyidaw -- around 63 years old -- "was found alive" on Tuesday morning, then "successfully rescued" and transferred to a hospital over an hour later, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post.
