Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Woman Saved In Myanmar 91 Hours After Quake

2025-05-02 02:07:48
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A woman was rescued on Tuesday in Myanmar's capital city after being trapped for 91 hours by a devastating earthquake that rocked the region, local fire services said.
The woman in Naypyidaw -- around 63 years old -- "was found alive" on Tuesday morning, then "successfully rescued" and transferred to a hospital over an hour later, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post.

