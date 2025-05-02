Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea's Acting President Han Duck-Soo Resigns


2025-05-02 02:07:48
Seoul, May 01 (QNA) - South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo resigned Thursday, indicating he would run for the June 3 presidential election.
Han announced his decision in an address to the nation, ending weeks of speculation over whether he would enter the election triggered by the impeachment of his former boss -- former President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to South Korea's (Yonhap) news agency.
"Thinking of the weight of the responsibility I carry at this grave time, after thinking long and carefully about whether such a decision is in fact right and inevitable, I decided that if this is the only way, I must take it," he said from the government complex in Seoul.
Han has been expected to announce his presidential bid Friday, Yonhap said.
Meanwhile, with Han's resignation, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok will take over as the acting president.

