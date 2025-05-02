

301,521 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 301,521 A shares have been converted into 301,521 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 2 May 2025.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 32,450,742 A shares and 108,683,536 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 757,698,376.

