Bank Of Åland Plc To Cut Prime Rate

May 2, 2025, 9.00 EET

Bank of Åland Plc to decrease prime rate

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has decided to cut its prime rate by 0.25 percentage points, from 2.50 per cent to 2.25 per cent. The basis for this decision is falling market interest rates. The change goes into effect on May 16, 2025.

