Bank Of Åland Plc To Cut Prime Rate


2025-05-02 02:00:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
May 2, 2025, 9.00 EET

Bank of Åland Plc to decrease prime rate

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has decided to cut its prime rate by 0.25 percentage points, from 2.50 per cent to 2.25 per cent. The basis for this decision is falling market interest rates. The change goes into effect on May 16, 2025.

Bank of Åland Plc

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505



