Doctor Saves Accident Victim With Badminton Racquet, Gets Praised On Social Media For His 'Instinct'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A doctor, en route to a birthday party, saved the life of an accident victim with a badminton racquet and a plastic bag.

According to the South China Morning Post, off-duty doctor Liu Shuanglei was heading home with his wife for his mother's birthday on April 5 when he witnessed a car accident.

The couple slowed down near the car crash site when Liu noticed an elderly woman crying out in pain. She had been injured in the accident .

The Chinese doctor then asked his wife to pull over so that he could check her injuries. Liu saw that the woman had fractured a bone in her lower left leg.

Here's how Dr Liu saved the woman:

According to SCMP, Dr Liu called a hospital's pain management department to report about the incident when the doctor on duty asked him to immobilise the elderly lady's leg with splints and bandages to prevent further harm.

However, due to limited resources on the road, Dr Liu had to think quickly to find an alternative to splints and bandages.

Since the twigs on the road were not strong enough to hold the woman's leg in place, Dr Liu used his badminton racquets as splints.

For bandages, he used plastic bags from his car.

The kind Dr Liu waited with the woman, likely in her 70s, till the ambulance arrived.

'He was so kind-hearted': Victim's daughter

When talking to Beijing Youth Daily, the accident victim's daughter said that her family appreciated Liu's help and thanked him.

“Some people are afraid of being blackmailed and refuse to help accident victims, but he was so kind-hearted,” the daughter said.

This fear of blackmail traces back to a 2006 case where a young man, Peng Yu, helped an elderly woman who had fallen-only to be sued by her. A judge ruled against him, stating that“common sense” suggested he must have been responsible if he offered help.

Dr Liu said his wife was afraid of the same fate and had, therefore, recorded him helping the woman "just in case".

However, he said it was his“instinct” as a doctor to help injured people.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Netizens lauded Dr Liu for his quick thinking and said he was a“resourceful” doctor.

“Hats off to the great doctor,” a social media user said.

“What a resourceful doctor, knowing to use materials at hand to save the patients,” another added.