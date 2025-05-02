Kerala Minister Elated After Karan Adani Praised His Role In Resolving Vizhinjam Port Issues

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (IANS) Kerala Fisheries and Culture Minister Saji Cherian on Friday recalled a memorable moment from July last year, when Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), personally congratulated him for his efforts in resolving issues related to the fishing sector at Vizhinjam.

Speaking to IANS, Cherian said he was pleasantly surprised when Karan Adani walked up to him on the dais during the official reception of the first mothership at the Vizhinjam International Seaport last year.

“I was truly happy because I had worked hard to resolve issues linked to the port that affected the fishing community. Karan Adani came over, shook my hand, and thanked me for what I had done,” said Cherian.

“It felt good to know that he had studied the matter in detail and appreciated that everything was resolved smoothly,” he added.

Cherian recalled that Kerala Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan, noticing the exchange, later approached him to ask what had transpired.“I told him what happened,” Cherian said with a smile.

Cherian is the chairman of the reception committee for the grand event on Friday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is formally dedicating the Vizhinjam Port to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vizhinjam at 10.30 a.m., where he was warmly welcomed by Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, who draped a shawl around his neck. Chief Minister Vijayan and other ministers were also in attendance.

This marks Modi's first visit to Kerala in 2025; he arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night.

The Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, developed at a cost of Rs 8,900 crore, is India's first dedicated container transshipment port. It is a major step forward in India's maritime infrastructure, aligned with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat.

Strategically significant, Vizhinjam Port has been designated a key national priority. It is expected to strengthen India's position in global trade, improve logistics efficiency, and reduce dependence on foreign ports for cargo transshipment.