Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DEME Completes Havfram Acquisition


2025-05-02
DEME COMPLETES HAVFRAM ACQUISITION
Following the announcement on April 9, 2025, of its agreement to acquire Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Norway, DEME (Euronext: DEME) has now successfully completed the acquisition. The transaction, valued at approximately 900 million euros, has passed all customary closing conditions.


