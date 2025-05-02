403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DEME Completes Havfram Acquisition
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME COMPLETES HAVFRAM ACQUISITION
Following the announcement on April 9, 2025, of its agreement to acquire Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Norway, DEME (Euronext: DEME) has now successfully completed the acquisition. The transaction, valued at approximately 900 million euros, has passed all customary closing conditions.
Following the announcement on April 9, 2025, of its agreement to acquire Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Norway, DEME (Euronext: DEME) has now successfully completed the acquisition. The transaction, valued at approximately 900 million euros, has passed all customary closing conditions.
Attachment
-
P2025 DEME Project Havfram v20250502 ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment