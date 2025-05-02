Aker ASA: Ex-Dividend NOK 26.50 Today
OSLO, Norway, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 26.50 as from today, 2 May 2025.
-END-
Investor contact:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4143747WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment