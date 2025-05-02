Aker ASA: Ex-Dividend NOK 26.50 Today

OSLO, Norway, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 26.50 as from today, 2 May 2025.

-END-

Investor contact:

Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA

Tel: +47 94 80 46 43

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

