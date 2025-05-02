Acclaimed Hitmaker Jack Antonoff Wins 2025 ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Renowned for his culture-shifting collaborations, acclaimed songwriter, producer and artistadds another trophy to his collection as. The hitmaker co-wrote six of ASCAP's most-performed songs of the past year including Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please" and Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," "Fortnight," "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart," "Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" and "Karma."

"Lose Control" is the ASCAP Pop Music Song of the Year . Co-written by ASCAP songwriter Joshua "Ammo" Coleman , Teddy Swims's breakthrough hit dominated the charts in 2024 and continues to see success, breaking the record for longest-running song in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at 58 weeks. The record-breaking smash, which captivated listeners with its eclectic mix of soul, rock and Motown-style R&B, is published by Kobalt Music and Top Notch High Quality Music.

ASCAP Pop Music Publisher of the Year goes to Sony Music Publishing . The publishing powerhouse takes home the prestigious recognition for its contributions to pop music over the past year. Among their impressive list of works are "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" (Shaboozey), "Hot to Go!" (Chappell Roan), "Houdini" (Dua Lipa), "Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar), "Stick Season" (Noah Kahan), "Texas Hold 'Em" (Beyoncé) and more.

Other 2025 ASCAP Pop Music Award-winning songwriters include Amy Allen ("Espresso," "Feather," more), Beyoncé ("Texas Hold 'Em"), Chappell Roan ("Good Luck, Babe!," "Hot to Go!"), Dan Nigro ("get him back!", "Good Luck, Babe!," more), Dua Lipa ("Houdini," "Illusion"), Justin Timberlake ("Selfish"), Justin Tranter ("Good Luck, Babe!"), Noah Kahan ("Stick Season"), Olivia Rodrigo ("get him back!"), Shaboozey ("A Bar Song (Tipsy)") and Victoria Monét ("On My Mama").

ASCAP, the only US PRO founded and governed by music creators, celebrates the significant contributions and achievements of its songwriting and publishing community with an exclusive event in Los Angeles tonight to honor this year's ASCAP Pop Music Award winners.

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed ASCAP pop songs of 2024. The winning songs are determined by data for terrestrial and satellite radio and for programmed and on-demand audio streams, all provided by Luminate Data LLC in accordance with ASCAP's publicly available rules.

More information on the 2025 ASCAP Pop Music Award winners is available at .

About ASCAP

