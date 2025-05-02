Drowning Is The Leading Cause Of Death Children Ages 1-4

Drowning is a serious issue, how to become safer in, on, or near the water.

- Bobby HazenNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4May is National Water Safety Awareness MonthAccording to the American Academy Pediatrics (AAP) and the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death in the U.S. for children ages 1-4 years and second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5-14 years.Preventing drowning deaths involves many layers of protection. Over the past few years due to the pandemic, more pool, more vacations, more distractions drowning statistics across the country have unfortunately increased by as much as 28%. Summer months will soon be here, beaches and pools will be opening, so preparing for summer needs to start now.Keeping families safer in and around the water is our top priority.Drowning StatisticsWE HAVE TO ALL TRY TO STOP DROWNING NOWIn 2024 alone there were 2,176 Drownings, 278 of them were children under 5yr oldFrom 2009 -2023:There have been 35,056 drownings in the U.S.5,147 under the age of 42,831 ages 5-124,076 ages 13-1923,011 Adults21.3% in Pools, 25.9% in Lakes, 27.2% in Rivers, 10.4% in OceansUnfortunate top states:#1) Florida = 2,784 Deaths#2) Texas = 2,705 Deaths#3) California = 2,487 Deaths#4) New York = 1,317 Deaths#5) Michigan = 1,104 DeathsAccording to the AAP, Five Evidence Based Layers of Protection to Prevent Drowning Are:4-Sided Pool Fencing, Adult Supervision, Swim Lessons, Lifejackets, CPR“Education is the key” says Bobby Hazen Director of Stop Drowning Now. More than 72% of drownings involving children happen in residential pools with caregivers present. Adults and older children drown in open bodies of water, in Rip Currents or on a boat.. Drowning is THE leading cause of death for children ages 1-4. Drowning is the Second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death ages 5-14. Annually over 4,000 fatal unintentional (non-boating related) drownings. Annually over 345 fatal boating related drownings.. Alcohol contributes to more than 50% of all boating accidents.. 80% of all drowning victims are male or boys. African American & Hispanic nationality account for more than 3 times as many drowning incidents. Taking part in formal swimming lessons and water safety classes can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88%Information obtained from: TPA (Total Programming Aquatics) , The AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics), CDC, NDPA and NIHAbout Stop Drowning NowStop Drowning Now is a nationally recognized 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to providing practice drowning prevention strategies through education to parents, caregivers, children, communities, and governments. We are very involved in lobbying for water safety legislation across the country, helping to pass the New York State Hospital Video Bill and have several water safety bills in committee and or in the Senate or Assembly now.Our educational resources include:Water safety checklists, Storybooks, Storyboards, Fun Interactive“ReesSpecht the Water” Character Assembly, Teachers written In Classroom Curriculum, High School Clubs, Water Safety Challenge, No Drown TownsDrowning is a silent event and only takes a minute. Swimming lessons along with water safety education can help reduce the risk of drowning by 88%. For more information and water safety tips such as:.Safety Checklist, Open Water Safety, Boating Safety, Ocean Beach Safety, Pool & Home Safety, CPR & Rescue SkillsVisit stopdrowningnow or contact us to schedule an interview or press event.Media Contact:Bobby HazenStop Drowning Now...516-578-3453

Bobby Hazen

Stop Drowning Now

+1 516-578-3453

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.