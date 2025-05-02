Idorsia Issues Invitation To The 2025 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today issued the invitation to the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on behalf of the Board of Directors. The meeting to approve the Annual Report of the year ending December 31, 2024, will be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 09.00 CEST at the Congress Center, Messe Basel, Switzerland.

Jean-Paul Clozel, Chairman of the Board of Idorsia, commented:

“The team at Idorsia continues to go the extra mile to secure the company's future. I would like to thank my colleagues on the Board for their dedication and for going beyond what might usually be expected from such a mandate. Dr Sophie Kornowski has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board for personal reasons and I would like to thank Sophie for her contribution over the past two years. I'm pleased to say that all other Board members will stand for re-election. Alongside the regular business, we are proposing to amend the Articles of Association regarding share capital to maintain a significant level of financing flexibility.”

Notes to Shareholders

The invitation was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt) today and will be distributed to Shareholders by post. It is also available, together with the company's Annual Report, consisting of the Business Report, Governance Report, Compensation Report, Sustainability Report, and Financial Report, at .

In order to attend and vote at the AGM, shareholders must be registered in the company's shareholder register by May 19, 2025, 17:00 CEST, at the latest.

Notes to the editor

Agenda for the AGM 2025

1. Annual reporting 2024

1.1 Vote on Annual Report 2024, Consolidated Financial Statements 2024,

and Statutory Financial Statements 2024

1.2 Consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2024

1.3 Consultative vote on the Sustainability Report 2024

2. Appropriation of available earnings

3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

4. Amendments to the Articles of Association regarding share capital

4.1 Increase of conditional share capital

4.2 Amendment of the Capital Range

5. Board elections

5.1 Re-election of the Board of Directors

5.2 Re-election of the Chair of the Board of Directors

5.3 (Re-)election of members of the Nominating, Governance & Compensation Committee

6. Vote on Board compensation and Executive Committee compensation

6.1 Vote on Board compensation for the 2025–2026 term of office

6.2 Vote on Executive Committee compensation for 2026

7. Re-election of the Independent Proxy

8. Re-election of the statutory auditors



About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – we have more passion for science, we see more opportunities, and we want to help more patients.

The purpose of Idorsia is to challenge accepted medical paradigms, answering the questions that matter most. To achieve this, we will discover, develop, and commercialize transformative medicines – either with in-house capabilities or together with partners – and evolve Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQTM (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients.

Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

