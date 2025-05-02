Norwegian Songwriter Trio Teams Up With Latin Artists From Chicago And Cuba To Release The Summer Anthem 'VAS A CAER'

Cover Art

- Tomas from PopkanonCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Popkanon, an innovative songwriter trio from Norway, has teamed up with talented Latin artists RarriQUESO and MoodSWANG, both from Chicago, along with Cuba's rising star Alejandra Tabita, to release their highly anticipated summer track,“VAS A CAER.” Adding depth and character to the track, the experienced producer Jack Flash has infused his unique touch, making this song an explosive hit.“VAS A CAER” is already making waves on Scandinavia's biggest Latin station, Radio Latin-Amerika (FM 105.8) in Oslo, Norway. It's expected to dominate radio, clubs, and streaming platforms worldwide. Popkanon and RarriQUESO previously collaborated on the Latin hit“Bar Colombia,” which earned praise from music journalists and curators around the world and received heavy rotation on major radio stations during the summer of 2023.This track is a perfect fusion of Pop Latino and Electronic Dance Music, featuring a pulsating beat and catchy, playful vocals that will keep listeners moving. It's a track made for the dance floor.The song represent cross-cultural and trans-Atlantic collaboration. The cover art reflects the cultural influences as well, incorporating the colors of the artists heritage and national flags - red, white, and blue from Norway, the United States and Cuba, and the centerpiece is a decorative poncho from Mexico.Produced and mixed by Jack Flash at Rockwell Studios in Chicago, and mastered by the award-winning Slavic Livins from Chicago Audio Mastering, the song's production quality is top-notch. Additionally, a music video for“VAS A CAER” is set to drop soon, filmed by Chicago-based filmmakers Tripp the God from 432 Production Studio and JBow tha Camera God. The video beautifully captures the urban landscape of Chicago alongside the scenic fjords of Oslo.“VAS A CAER” is available for streaming on Spotify, iTunes, and all other major platforms. Click here to listen to the track.About Popkanon:Popkanon is a songwriting and production collective founded in 2020 by Paal Bay Braathen, Morten Collier Gabrielsen, and Tomas Jensen. Their mission is to inspire and excite fans through their music, working with both emerging and established artists to create songs that transcend cultures and genres.

