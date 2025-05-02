China Muscling In On US Egyptian Ally

MENAFN - Asia Times) It's a long way from China's Great Wall to Egypt's pyramids, but for the first time, Chinese and Egyptian warplanes are conducting a joint military exercise above the Nile River, extending Beijing's reach into the African continent.

Chinese fighter jets, Airborne Early Warning and Control planes, aerial refueling tankers and helicopter gunships have been roaring across the sky alongside Egyptian Air Force warplanes after taking off from Egypt's Wadi Abu Rish Air Base in the desert.

The China-Egypt Eagles of Civilization 2025 joint air force exercise began on April 19 and ends in early May, and is expected to strengthen Beijing's links with the African continent's strongest military and a long-time strategic US ally.

China maintains an East African naval base in Djibouti on the Red Sea. Cairo, hoping to diversify its strategic relations, is now welcoming Beijing's interest and possible Chinese weapons sales.

“This will help enhance technical and tactical capabilities of the two air forces, and deepen substantive cooperation between the Chinese and Egyptian militaries,” China's National Defense Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang told a news conference on April 24.