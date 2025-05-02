Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Awarded Autism-Friendly Certificate

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

In honour of International Autism Awareness Month, and as part of the Dubai Autism Awareness Campaign 2025, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has been awarded the Autism-Friendly Certificate (AFC) in the category of cultural and knowledge facilities. This milestone underscores the library's commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that empowers individuals with autism to engage fully in cultural and community life.

The recognition aligns with the goals of the 'My Community... A City for Everyone' initiative, which seeks to transform Dubai into a leading model for accessibility and inclusion, ensuring that people of determination can participate actively across all sectors of society.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation , expressed his pride in the achievement, stating:“We are proud to have been awarded the Autism-Friendly Certificate. It reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a comprehensive and safe environment that embraces all community members, especially people of determination.”

AlMazrooei added:“Since its establishment, the library has been keen on qualifying staff according to the best international standards to welcome individuals with autism and create a rich environment for them to have a stimulating cultural experience.”

AlMazrooei continued:“The library participated in supporting the marketing campaign for Autism Month in cooperation with Dubai Autism Center digitally. Additionally, all the library's facilities accommodate the sensory and behavioural requirements of individuals with autism. This stems from our firm belief that knowledge is a right for everyone, and that the library's role includes creating an inclusive environment that enables community members to access content at any time and in any place.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Center , commended the library's efforts in enhancing the accessibility of its services and experiences for individuals with autism. He emphasised that this recognition represents a pioneering step in establishing new standards for inclusive, sustainable environments that support full societal participation.

Al Emadi further noted that the Autism-Friendly Certification Program (AFCP) was launched by the Dubai Autism Center in September 2022 as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, aimed at recognising exemplary efforts by organisations across the public and private sectors in creating supportive spaces for individuals with autism. The program offers specialised training workshops and consultancy services to help institutions implement key principles of autism-friendly design and service delivery.

Participating entities undergo a comprehensive annual evaluation process, which includes customer satisfaction surveys and assessments conducted through the“mystery shopper” methodology, often involving individuals with autism or their family members.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is one of the most prevalent developmental disorders, typically emerging within the first three years of a child's life and continuing across the lifespan. It primarily affects communication and social interaction skills, often leading to challenges in engaging with others. According to a recent report issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 31 children is diagnosed with autism, with similar prevalence rates observed globally.