Ministry Of Finance Organises 2Nd Edition Of Financial Media Forum To Explore The Future Of UAE Financial Sector

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini: We are committed to developing a strategic financial approach that enhances the efficiency of resource management, keeps pace with global economic shifts, and establishes flexible and sustainable fiscal policies.

Younis Haji AlKhoori: The forum provides ideal platforms for building bridges of cooperation between financial and media institutions, ensuring the reliable and professional flow of information.

Dubai, May 1, 2025

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today organised the 2nd edition of the Financial Media Forum under the theme“Shaping the Future of the Financial Sector: The Balance Between Influence and Responsibility”. Held in Dubai, the event brought together high-profile government and media leaders as well as over 100 professionals, students, and financial and economic experts.

The forum comes at a time when the world is experiencing rapid transformations in the global economy, highlighting the growing importance of the media in supporting financial transparency and transmitting and analysing economic data. It aimed to enhance financial awareness across all segments of society, in line with the country's vision for sustainable economic development.

The event also aimed to strengthen collaboration with media entities, emphasising the importance of developing transparent and impactful financial content that promotes awareness and helps achieve the country's financial goals.

Strategic Financial Approach

His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said:“The Ministry of Finance is committed to establishing a strategic financial approach that enhances resource management efficiency, in line with global economic developments, as well as to formulating flexible, sustainable financial policies that support the country's development goals.

“We are also working to build an integrated financial system driven by transparency, digital transformation, and robust partnerships between the public and private sectors to drive economic growth and ensure long-term financial stability,” the Minister added.

His Excellency stated:“The second edition of the Financial Media Forum is one of the key strategic initiatives aiming to strengthen the relationship between the financial system and national media. We strongly believe that the media plays an essential role in enhancing financial literacy and effectively communicating government policies to the public.”

Al Hussaini went on to say:“The forum provides an ideal platform for exchanging insights and expertise, foreseeing the future of the financial sector, and building a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities ahead. It operates within a framework of transparency and professionalism that aligns with the UAE's vision for financial and economic leadership. The event also reaffirms our commitment to promoting financial awareness across all segments of society, which has become a foundational pillar for building responsible financial behaviour that can help drive sustainability, and inclusive growth forward.”

The gathering was attended by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council; and H.E. Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), as well as several finance department directors from local governments and senior officials from local universities and media agencies.

Exchanging Insights and Expertise

In his opening speech, His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori emphasised that the Ministry of Finance is committed to promoting financial transparency and strengthening cooperation with various sectors to achieve sustainable economic growth in the UAE.

His Excellency highlighted that hosting the forum amidst rapid global economic transformations reflects the government's keenness to enhance its tools and forecast the financial future based on clear, scientific foundations, in line with the wise leadership's vision and the country's long-term aspirations.

He stated,“The Ministry of Finance is forging ahead based on a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at achieving financial sustainability, enhancing government spending efficiency, promoting financial integration, and developing flexible legislation.'

His Excellency explained that striking a balance between stimulating growth and ensuring sound financial management is a top priority for the Ministry, which is why the Ministry is adopting modern tools and accelerating digital transformation within the financial sector.

He also stressed the importance of collaborating with the private sector and empowering national talents to participate in international financial organisations.

His Excellency concluded by reaffirming that the Financial Media Forum has become a platform for promoting dialogue on the future of the financial sector, adding,“The media has evolved into a vital partner in supporting transparency and educating the public on financial policies.”

He emphasised that the media plays a pivotal role not only in reinforcing the country's efforts to achieve financial transparency but also in providing the public with objective, professional insights into financial trends and policies.

His Excellency expressed appreciation to all leaders, media institutions, government entities, and experts who contributed to the success of this important forum, commending the collective efforts of all those involved in its organisation.

AlKhoori voiced his hopes that the discussions during the forum will help strengthen the stability and growth of the national financial sector and solidify transparency and sustainability as key pillars in the UAE's ambitious journey toward building a prosperous and sustainable economic future.

Simplifying Financial Concepts

During his opening speech at the forum, His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi emphasised that the media has become a fundamental player in promoting financial literacy and driving economic empowerment, especially in light of the rapid changes in the influence tools and the shift of audiences from traditional media to the interactive digital environment driven by digital platforms and content creators.

His Excellency stated, 'Financial literacy is no longer a luxury; it is a life necessity. It empowers individuals to understand their rights, make informed decisions, and build a more secure economic future. This is where media's role becomes indispensable: translating complex financial concepts into accessible language that resonates with every segment of society.'

“Today, we are witnessing a significant transformation in the media influence landscape, where young content creators play a key role in providing simplified financial analysis and engaging directly with their audience in a language that aligns with modern times. This new reality calls for an integrated regulatory framework that not only incentivises quality content but also channels it toward meaningful, society-wide awareness.”

Al Shehhi added that the UAE Media Council has introduced a comprehensive system of standards and policies to regulate media content across all platforms, protect the public from misinformation and establish a media environment based on credibility and transparency.

He further said,“We are committed to empowering content creators as true partners in developing an effective media ecosystem. We strive to create a safe and supportive digital environment by providing training, tools, and regulatory frameworks that enable them to perform their roles efficiently and responsibly.”

His Excellency also stressed that the media is no longer merely a vehicle for conveying financial realities but has become an integral part of the financial industry, contributing to shaping its future and ensuring its prosperity.

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Al Hammadi delivered a keynote address emphasising that the Financial Media Forum is a step in the right direction towards establishing financial awareness as both a national priority and a shared responsibility, particularly among media institutions.

“Financial awareness is no longer optional; it has become a necessity in light of the rapid global changes we are witnessing, whether in financial markets, policies, or the pace of digital transformation. These developments demand that we keep pace by promoting a deeper public understanding of financial data and trends through targeted awareness and education programmes, and by simplifying complex financial concepts. This is a fundamental role for media institutions and platforms,” he said.

Al Hammadi noted that financial awareness goes beyond simply understanding and conveying numbers or economic concepts. It is also the ability to make informed, thoughtful financial decisions based on a clear understanding of both challenges and opportunities.

“From analysing economic information to presenting news and reports in a simple manner, linking them to the local context, and showing their direct impact on people's lives, the media today functions as a key channel for transferring and simplifying this knowledge, stimulating the community to adopt sound financial behaviour.”

Al Hammadi stated that promoting financial literacy is a shared responsibility that requires ongoing coordination among various stakeholders to ensure that awareness messages are delivered in a unified and effective manner.

He noted that the media plays a pivotal role in this effort by developing skills, adopting modern tools and techniques that enhance the quality of content and strengthen public understanding of financial issues. In addition, it is essential for promoting initiatives, clarifying new and updated government financial measures, and countering rumours and misleading information.

Sessions Overview

The Forum, which commenced with a visual presentation titled “Imagine: The Future of the Financial Sector”, featured four panel discussions addressing major issues and future trends in the financial sector. The sessions were attended by high-profile speakers, officials from federal and local authorities, and media representatives.

The first session,“The Future of the Financial Sector on the Global Agenda”, featured Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance, and Dr. Ahmed Rostom, Senior Financial Sector Specialist. The session explored the increasing influence of global financial trends on local policies and highlighted the key role of international institutions in supporting regional financial transformations.

Discussions also touched on the Ministry of Finance's vision for the future of international financial relations, addressing the opportunities and challenges associated with these transformations for the UAE's financial sector.

The second session,“Financial Awareness and Creating Social Welfare”, discussed the direct impact of financial literacy on promoting social stability and improving the quality of life. During the panel, Azza Al Jasmi, Director of the Government Communications Department at the Ministry of Finance, outlined the Ministry's vision and initiatives to enhance financial literacy.

Also taking part in the session was journalist Mohammed Boutaleb, Director of Almal Economic Channel, who discussed how the media can simplify financial concepts and effectively communicate them to the public to enhance economic awareness.

The second session also explored the role of financial awareness in supporting national policies and realising the objectives of the UAE economic agenda. It highlighted the importance of partnerships between the Ministry of Finance and media agencies in promoting awareness about government financial policies and services.

Meanwhile, the third session,“Public-Private Partnership: Ambitious Vision for a Sustainable Financial Future”, focused on the significance of collaboration between government entities and the private sector and how it helps finance and execute vital projects.

Financial expert Hamad Saeed Al Awadhi from the government budget and revenue sector at the Ministry of Finance discussed the Ministry's role in empowering the private sector as an active development partner.

Additionally, Engineer Basem Al Nemer, Director of the Engineering Contracts Department at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, shared his experience in delivering successful projects that showcase the collaborative efforts of both sectors. This session also explored avenues for enhancing this integration to ensure added value by utilising the investment potentials offered by the private sector.

The panel discussions concluded with a fourth session titled“Financial Sustainability and the Future of Government Spending” featuring Amna Al Shamsi, Director of the Financial Policies and Government Accounting Standards Department at the Ministry of Finance, and Amna Salem Al Jabri, Director of the Financial Studies Division at the Dubai Department of Finance.

This session discussed how to balance fiscal sustainability with the need to maintain government support for economic growth, highlighting the importance of managing government financial resources efficiently.

Speakers discussed policies aimed at enhancing efficiency in public spending and outlined initiatives launched by the Ministry of Finance to implement the financial sustainability model. They also touched on lessons learnt from international experiences in this field to assess how they can support the UAE's efforts in achieving economic development that rests on solid and sustainable financial principles.

Other activities

As part of the Forum, an interactive session was also held for university students discussing training and employment opportunities available in international financial organisations (the UAE Global Cadres Initiative).

Taking part in the session were Thuraiya Hamid Alhashmi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organisations Department at the Ministry of Finance; Dr. Sofiene Gaaloul, Acting Director of the Capacity Development & Innovation Department at the Arab Monetary Fund; Sarah Al Hosani, Operations Analyst at the World Bank; and Dr. Ahmed Rostom, Senior Financial Sector Specialist.

The Forum concluded with a training workshop tailored for media professionals titled“Principles of Financial Data Governance and Analysis”. Led by Mariam Al Hajri, Acting Director of the Governance and Data Analysis Office; Maitha Al Zahmi, Governance and Data Analysis Executive; and Shamsah Al Raisi, Governance and Data Analysis Executive, both from the Ministry of Finance, the workshop aimed to improve the skills of media professionals in financial data analysis as well as in developing professional economic reports.