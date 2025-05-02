ATM 2025 Sets A New Benchmark With Over 55,000 Attendees, Marking 16% Year-On-Year Growth



Growth has been achieved across all show verticals, including regional year-on-year upticks for the Middle East (19%), Asia (20%), Europe (17%) and Africa (21%)

The hotels segment has grown 12% year-on-year, with all international global hotel chains present at ATM 2025 ATM Travel Tech has grown by over 26% this year, with more than 100 travel technology companies showcasing their latest innovations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 May 2025: Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the leading global event for the travel and tourism sector, has welcomed more than 55,000 industry professionals from 166 countries, representing a 16% increase on last year's edition. The event has showcased over 2,800 exhibiting companies, with 19% from the Middle East and 81% from the rest of the world.

Organised by RX Global, ATM 2025 was based on the theme of 'Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity,' exploring how the future of tourism will be shaped by connectivity across borders, industries and communities. The theme was a central element throughout the event, which ran from 28 April to 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, visited the exhibition and received an overview of this year's key themes and innovations.

Throughout the course of the four-day event, several prominent dignitaries and VIPs attended ATM 2025, including His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, who officially inaugurated the event, while His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, explored the show floor and was presented with highlights of the 2025 edition.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market , said:“My colleagues at RX Global and I are proud to have welcomed a vibrant and engaged community of travel professionals to ATM 2025. This year's theme has resonated strongly throughout the show floor, emphasising how collaboration across borders and sectors creates new opportunities for inclusive and resilient tourism growth. The outstanding turnout and record-breaking number of exhibitors are clear indicators of ATM's crucial role in shaping the future of global tourism and connectivity.”

Growth has been observed across all show verticals, with regional year-on-year increases in the following areas: the Middle East (19%), Asia (20%), Europe (17%), and Africa (21%). Notably, Asia is the fastest-growing region at ATM 2025, with exhibitor participation rising an impressive 20% year-on-year. This growth has been fueled by enhanced regional connectivity and strengthened relationships with international markets.

Outside of the UAE and wider GCC markets, the top ten registered international markets for ATM 2025 are as follows: India (6%), Trkiye (3.2%), United Kingdom (3%), Egypt (3%), United States (2%), China (1.5%), Sri Lanka (1%), Spain (1%), Maldives (1%) and Pakistan (1%).

ATM Travel Tech has grown by over 26% this year, reflecting the sector's increasing integration with technology. A newly launched Start-Up and Innovation Zone showcased 21 groundbreaking companies redefining travel and an immersive VR experience for visitors to explore transformative solutions in the industry.

The hotel segment at ATM 2025 has experienced a 12% year-on-year growth, with all major international hotel chains represented, while the ATM Conference featured over 70 sessions and showcased insights from more than 200 esteemed speakers on the Global Stage, Future Stage, and the new Business Events Stage, which is part of IBTM@ATM.

The IBTM@ATM event was officially launched, a dedicated zone for business event professionals. It featured insights from prominent organisations such as the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), and the World Energy Council, along with contributions from tourism and event industry leaders from around the globe.