Letter To Editor: How Kashmir Is Preparing For Hajj 2025

Every year, Muslims around the world prepare for Hajj - one of the five pillars of Islam. In Kashmir, this sacred pilgrimage carries deep personal and spiritual meaning. For many, it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to seek forgiveness and walk in the footsteps of prophets.

This year, a significant number of pilgrims are heading to Saudi Arabia from Jammu and Kashmir. While the excitement is clear, preparation is key - not just spiritually, but mentally and physically. Hajj can be demanding, and even small things, like staying hydrated or keeping track of documents, can make a big difference.

The Hajj Committee of India is holding orientation programs across districts to help pilgrims understand the rituals and logistics. These sessions are vital because most of Hajj is practical - managing crowds, dealing with heat, and following precise steps of worship.

Hujjaj, the volunteers who accompany pilgrims, also play a crucial role. Their presence can offer both emotional support and real-time help. It's important that these individuals are experienced and well-trained, ideally with personal Hajj experience. Technology is also becoming a helpful companion. Apps like Haj Suvidha and Nusuk provide updates, guidance, and emergency contact features. Pilgrims should familiarize themselves with these tools before they leave. At the same time, it's important to remember that Hajj is not a photo-op. Overuse of phones can distract from the spiritual focus of the journey. A few practical tips for pilgrims: set your intention purely for God's sake, seek forgiveness from those you've wronged, and learn the rituals carefully to avoid errors. Women should consult scholars about religious rulings that affect them. Stick with your group, avoid unnecessary wandering, and protect your health - eat light, stay hydrated, and avoid the sun. Also, keep your documents and medicines safe, and don't hesitate to ask for help when needed. Hajj is a test of patience as much as devotion. Even in hardship, remember: you are a guest of Allah. Kashmir has long nurtured a deep spiritual connection to Hajj. Now, with better systems and support, it's time to make this journey smoother and more meaningful for all. Sincerely, Mir Imtiyaz Aafreen Researcher, Kashmir.

