The Dark Side Of Kashmir's Grade Obsession

KO File Photo

By Peer Mohammad Amir Qureshi

Each year, when the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) releases Class 10 and 12 results, the Valley comes alive with celebration.

This spring, 79.94% of Class 10 students-116,453 in all-passed their exams. Girls topped boys, with an 81.24% pass rate compared to 78.74%. In Class 12, 74.83% of students succeeded, with girls again leading at 77.72% against 71.95% for boys.

Families poured into sweet shops, almonds vanished from shelves, and neighborhoods hummed with pride. For students who worked tirelessly, often through power cuts and political uncertainty, it was a moment to savor.

But as the festivities fade, a hard truth remains: in Kashmir, where grades are everything, high marks don't always mean a bright future.

The region's obsession with exam scores hides a deeper crisis: an education system that churns out certificates but leaves too many young people stranded.

For every student clutching a top score, others face the pain of falling short. Thousands didn't pass their JKBOSE exams this year. Many now wrestle with self-doubt, fear, or a sense that they've let everyone down. Are they failures? Hardly. They're teenagers navigating a system that slaps a single number on their worth. A low score at 16 doesn't doom a life, but in Kashmir's grade-crazed culture, it can feel like it does.

There's a bright spot worth noting: government schools, long overshadowed by private academies, are making gains. In 2025, public schools in places like Anantnag and Pulwama posted pass rates above 80%, matching or beating many elite institutions, according to JKBOSE data.

Better teachers, more classrooms, and focused enrollment efforts are paying off. It's proof that quality education can thrive without a steep price tag, offering hope for a fairer system.

Yet, even for those who ace their exams, the road ahead is rocky. Kashmir's job market is a graveyard of dreams.

Unemployment sits at roughly 18%, among India's highest, per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Walk into any village, and you'll find a graduate-or three-without work. These aren't slackers; they're young people with degrees in engineering, science, or literature, stuck in a region with too few opportunities.

When the government posts jobs, like the 4,000 constable positions advertised in 2023, thousands apply, only to wait years for a resolution. What good is a diploma if it can't buy bread?

The reservation system, designed to lift marginalized groups, often deepens frustration. Its original aim to correct historical wrongs is vital, but today it sometimes rewards privilege over need.

A 2024 study by the J&K Institute of Public Administration found that 60% of reserved-category jobholders came from households with above-average incomes. Meanwhile, talented students from poorer families, whether general or reserved, miss out.

The system needs a reboot, one that targets economic hardship over blanket caste quotas, to ensure fairness for all.

Education itself has become a business. Private coaching centers, charging up to 50,000 rupees a year, promise high scores, for those who can pay. Wealthy families snap up premium tutors, online courses, and mock tests, giving their kids a leg up. Students from humbler homes, stuck with outdated textbooks or overpacked classrooms, fight an uphill battle.

J&K's coaching industry, now worth an estimated 500 crores, thrives on this inequality. Talent is universal; access isn't.

The mental strain of this system is crushing. In Kashmir, exams aren't just tests, they're a public verdict on a child's value. The pressure to score high, win a college seat, and land a job is unrelenting. Failure feels like disgrace. Worse, it can be deadly.

In 2024, at least 12 students in J&K died by suicide after exam results, local health records show. This is a tragedy, not a norm. Schools need counselors, mental health programs, and a culture that sees students as more than their marks.

The JKBOSE results are a snapshot, not a destiny. Kashmir's education system mints toppers but struggles to spark opportunity. It hands out degrees while jobs stay scarce. It praises scores while ignoring the graduate serving tea, the student who can't afford coaching, the teenager too ashamed to try again.

We need an approach that builds skills, not just transcripts; that creates work, not just winners; that values minds, not just marks.

Until then, the sweets will taste bittersweet. The real test isn't passing an exam, it's building a system where every student has a shot at a future.

The author is a Ganderbal-based columnist. He posts on X @peermohdamir. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.