Centre Warns Media On J&K Coverage

The advisory issued by the Ministry of Defence on Thursday states that in a letter from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, media outlets were specifically directed not to broadcast real-time coverage, visuals, or source-based reporting related to counter-insurgency or security operations in the region.

Notably, the advisory comes amid concerns over the spread of fake and unverified news, which officials say inadvertently aids hostile elements, lowers operational effectiveness, and endangers the safety of personnel on the ground.

“It has been noticed that some fake news is being proliferated by various media houses,” the communication notes.“The proliferation of unverified news leads to inadvertent assistance to hostile elements, lowers operational effectiveness and endangers the safety of personnel.”

As per the advisory, all media houses have been requested to implement the media advisory issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and follow the security measures while publishing any news pertaining to ongoing operations in J&K.

Notably, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting last week on Saturday issued an advisory directing all media outlets to refrain from broadcasting live coverage of military operations or movements of security forces.

The advisory extends to news agencies, digital platforms, and social media users, emphasising the need for utmost caution and responsibility in reporting matters related to national security .

