Oxford-Educated Psychic Mark Anthony To Present On Reincarnation At Global Online Conference

- Mark AnthonyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally recognized author, attorney, and psychic medium Mark Anthony , JD-known as the Psychic Explorer-will headline a session titled“Reincarnation: Déjà Vu, Who Were You?” at the Spiritual Awakenings International (SAI) Conference 2025. This global online event on June 7–8, features 40 extraordinary speakers from 12 countries. Registration is free and open to the public. Register at SpiritualConference.Blending his background in science, spirituality, and the law, Mark Anthony offers a fresh perspective on reincarnation-an idea traditionally associated with Eastern religions but increasingly explored in Western philosophy, psychology, and even quantum physics.A graduate of Oxford University and an experienced trial attorney, Anthony is also a fourth-generation psychic medium. He has appeared on major media outlets worldwide and is the author of the bestselling and award-winning The Afterlife Frequency, which was considered for the Pulitzer Prize. His other works, Evidence of Eternity and Never Letting Go, explore themes of grief, consciousness, and life after death.Mark Anthony's presentation draws on concepts introduced in The Afterlife Frequency, including his original term“electromagnetic soul”-a theory that seeks to explain the continuity of consciousness using the language of physics and neuroscience.“This isn't just about past lives,” Anthony says.“It's about understanding the energy that connects us all and how consciousness may transcend the boundaries of one lifetime.”Far from a traditional lecture, the presentation promises“education meets entertainment,” combining scientific inquiry with lively storytelling, visual presentation, and real-life cases of déjà vu and past-life recall.Mark Anthony has received multiple accolades, including the OMMIE Award for Best Psychic Medium and recognition from the Spiritual Awakenings International Circle of Honor. He co-hosts the syndicated radio program The Psychic & The Doc, recently named Best Radio Show of 2024 by Best Holistic Life Magazine. His work stands at the intersection of science and spirituality, appealing to audiences ranging from skeptics to seekers.The Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2025 brings together experts in consciousness studies, near-death experiences, healing, and metaphysics for two days of online talks, speaker panels, and interviews. Although SAI is a non-profit organization that relies on donations, attendees can participate free from anywhere in the world.To register for Mark Anthony's session and the full conference, visit SpiritualConference.For more information on Mark Anthony's work, upcoming appearances, or to schedule a private reading, visit .

